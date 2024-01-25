Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,032,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 115,765 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 945,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,804,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.75. The company had a trading volume of 189,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,973. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.19 and a 1 year high of $173.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.42.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

