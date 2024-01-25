Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,185. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

