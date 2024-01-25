Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $121.49 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $121,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,098,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,028. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

