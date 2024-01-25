Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $187.88 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 4.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $187,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.0 %

ABBV stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,421,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,532. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.52. The company has a market capitalization of $295.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.