Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,829 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,223 shares of company stock valued at $56,243,284. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.47. 2,328,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,083. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.56 and a 200 day moving average of $202.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.65 and a fifty-two week high of $270.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

