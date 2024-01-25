Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 1,410,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

