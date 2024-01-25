Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.81.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.96. 1,601,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.83. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

