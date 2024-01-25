Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 73,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

