Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $145,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 230,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,654,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.26.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.47.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.