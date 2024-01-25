Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 1,103 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

