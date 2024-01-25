Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 186 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $389.46. The stock had a trading volume of 559,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.12. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $393.60.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

