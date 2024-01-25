Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 771,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,237. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.97. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

