Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Grows Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUBM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,078. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $747.69 million, a P/E ratio of 491.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $89,415.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,430 shares of company stock worth $1,509,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

