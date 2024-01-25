Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $180,853,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.28. 1,200,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.65 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

