Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Makes New $318,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after buying an additional 590,751,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DAR stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

