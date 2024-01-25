Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 288 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,981,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,437. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $227.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

