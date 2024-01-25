Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 342 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $27.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,253.87. 3,479,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,964. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,284.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,054.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $934.71. The firm has a market cap of $586.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

