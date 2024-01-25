Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,376. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.30 on Wednesday, reaching $606.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,863. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $601.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.