Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 517 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.3 %

Halliburton stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,406,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

