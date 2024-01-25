Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 991 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 848,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,406,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 14,308,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,200,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Several research firms have commented on CVE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

