Hamel Associates Inc. Has $702,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
V stock opened at $271.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $272.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.46.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
