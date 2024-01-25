HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on February 13th

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

HBT Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

HBT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,500. HBT Financial has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

