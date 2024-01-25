HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,565. The stock has a market cap of $637.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HBT Financial has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $23.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,572.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 58.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HBT Financial by 366.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HBT Financial by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HBT Financial by 998.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

