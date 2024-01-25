Head to Head Comparison: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) vs. ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MercadoLibre and ASAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 11 0 2.92 ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus price target of $1,752.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.58%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than ASAP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 7.47% 44.56% 6.66% ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MercadoLibre and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MercadoLibre and ASAP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $10.54 billion 8.46 $482.00 million $19.54 90.21 ASAP $130.00 million 0.12 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.07

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MercadoLibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats ASAP on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About ASAP

(Get Free Report)

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.