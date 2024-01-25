Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.83 and last traded at $151.83. 17,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 126,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after buying an additional 878,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 457,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Herc by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,318,000. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,754,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

