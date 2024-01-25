Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) versus China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) Head to Head Analysis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) and China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and China Crescent Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0 6 3 0 2.33 China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

81.2% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and China Crescent Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise 6.95% 9.83% 3.60% China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and China Crescent Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.70 $2.03 billion $1.54 10.24 China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than China Crescent Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats China Crescent Enterprises on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; HPE Alletra, HPE GreenLake, Zerto, HPE InfoSight, and HPE CloudPhysics storage products; HPE Cray EX, HPE Cray XD, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. It also provides HPE Aruba products that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba Networking software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management and access control, analytics and assurance, software-defined wide-area networking, network security, analytics and assurance, and location services software; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models. In addition, the company offers leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of various IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others; consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Software Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Software Data Fabric; OpsRamp; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

