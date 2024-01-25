Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down to $71.65

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.65, but opened at $65.60. Hexcel shares last traded at $67.83, with a volume of 458,917 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Hexcel Trading Down 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

