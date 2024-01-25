Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,972.50 ($25.06).
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.32) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
