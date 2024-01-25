Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,972.50 ($25.06).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.32) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 16th.

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,948 ($24.75) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,810.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,949.76. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,607.50 ($20.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,222 ($28.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,746.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

