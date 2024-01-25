holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0168 on Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and $280,825.22 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,222.66 or 0.05539825 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00075550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00028333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01650276 USD and is down -6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $319,179.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

