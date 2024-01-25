HSBC Lowers Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.90.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.
Playtika Stock Down 0.4 %
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
