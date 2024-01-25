Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) is OLD Republic International Corp’s 4th Largest Position

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up about 2.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $78,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.82. 464,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,137. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.31.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.14.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

