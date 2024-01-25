HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

Shares of HUBS traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $586.01. 255,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.23 and a 12-month high of $599.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.01 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total value of $905,850.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

