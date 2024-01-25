Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of HSON stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Hudson Global has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
