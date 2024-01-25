Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Humana Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $53.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.70. 4,357,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,981. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $348.62 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.43.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 17.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 35.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 561.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Humana by 13.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.80.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

