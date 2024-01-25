Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.