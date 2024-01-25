ICG Enterprise Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance
ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,216.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £816.37 million, a P/E ratio of 497.50 and a beta of 0.81. ICG Enterprise Trust has a one year low of GBX 974 ($12.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,260 ($16.01).
About ICG Enterprise Trust
