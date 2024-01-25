ICG Enterprise Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,216.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £816.37 million, a P/E ratio of 497.50 and a beta of 0.81. ICG Enterprise Trust has a one year low of GBX 974 ($12.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,260 ($16.01).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

