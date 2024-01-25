IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of IDA opened at $91.75 on Monday. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $88.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after buying an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after acquiring an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $101,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

