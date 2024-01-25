Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 3,512 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $49.62. 3,171,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,749,773. The stock has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.