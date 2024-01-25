Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $402.67. 119,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.83 and a 200 day moving average of $390.87. The company has a market cap of $195.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.