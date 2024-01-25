Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,746,952 shares of company stock valued at $282,331,324 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

TMUS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.53. The company had a trading volume of 848,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.93. The company has a market cap of $187.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.