Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,804 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.76. 2,458,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,556,879. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.