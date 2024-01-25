Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 70,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

