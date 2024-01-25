Ieq Capital LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.69. The stock had a trading volume of 113,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,950. The stock has a market cap of $170.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $242.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.95.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.