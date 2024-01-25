Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ROP traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $551.85. 91,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.45 and its 200-day moving average is $508.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $554.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

