Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $429.14. 100,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,934. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.74 and a 200 day moving average of $368.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $443.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

