Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 276,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.