Ieq Capital LLC Sells 11,247 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,304,574. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

