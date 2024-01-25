Ieq Capital LLC Sells 388 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $157.20. 846,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

