Ieq Capital LLC Sells 509 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.85.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.2 %

IQV stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.39. The stock had a trading volume of 104,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,369. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.