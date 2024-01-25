Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

NYSE ITW traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $261.62. The stock had a trading volume of 64,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.72.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

